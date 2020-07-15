All apartments in Lexington
317 American Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:31 PM

317 American Avenue

317 American Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

317 American Avenue, Lexington, KY 40504

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available July 2020
Floor Plan Available
Washer/Dryer Included
40" Flat Panel TV Installed in the Living Room
Security System Included
This impressive 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house is a highly efficient all electric home, designed (as most of ours are) by a UK student for modern student living. With loads of room throughout, the bedrooms are huge with seriously huge LOFTS in four of the five bedrooms: you can walk around under these lofts, and on top of them! It may look plain outside, but inside this house is incredible, and the location is prime -- walking distance to many attractions, and UK, click "View map" and see! This house features a flat panel TV in the living room, and has a security system! Hardwood floors, washer/dryer, and dishwasher round out the amenities of this great house.Wildcat Street did some major upgrades in 2016, including new flooring on the first floor and new kitchen counter tops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 American Avenue have any available units?
317 American Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 American Avenue have?
Some of 317 American Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 American Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
317 American Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 American Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 317 American Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 317 American Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 317 American Avenue offers parking.
Does 317 American Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 American Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 American Avenue have a pool?
No, 317 American Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 317 American Avenue have accessible units?
No, 317 American Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 317 American Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 American Avenue has units with dishwashers.
