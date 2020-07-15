317 American Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available July 2020

Floor Plan Available

Washer/Dryer Included

40" Flat Panel TV Installed in the Living Room

Security System Included

This impressive 5 bedroom 3 bathroom house is a highly efficient all electric home, designed (as most of ours are) by a UK student for modern student living. With loads of room throughout, the bedrooms are huge with seriously huge LOFTS in four of the five bedrooms: you can walk around under these lofts, and on top of them! It may look plain outside, but inside this house is incredible, and the location is prime -- walking distance to many attractions, and UK, click "View map" and see! This house features a flat panel TV in the living room, and has a security system! Hardwood floors, washer/dryer, and dishwasher round out the amenities of this great house.Wildcat Street did some major upgrades in 2016, including new flooring on the first floor and new kitchen counter tops!