All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 293 Osage Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
293 Osage Ct
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

293 Osage Ct

293 Osage Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

293 Osage Court, Lexington, KY 40509

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Downstairs has nicely outfitted kitchen with a dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups and a half bath off the living room. No carpet throughout. Bamboo floors throughout the living areas and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchens and baths.

No Section 8, sorry.
No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 cleaning fee and $25 pet rent.
Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.

Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.
Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.
Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.
Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.

Call or Text Brian today at 859-492-1563.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Osage Ct have any available units?
293 Osage Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 293 Osage Ct have?
Some of 293 Osage Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Osage Ct currently offering any rent specials?
293 Osage Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Osage Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 Osage Ct is pet friendly.
Does 293 Osage Ct offer parking?
No, 293 Osage Ct does not offer parking.
Does 293 Osage Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 293 Osage Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Osage Ct have a pool?
No, 293 Osage Ct does not have a pool.
Does 293 Osage Ct have accessible units?
No, 293 Osage Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Osage Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 Osage Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tates Creek Village
3051 Kirklevington Dr
Lexington, KY 40517
The Element
3200 Loch Ness Dr
Lexington, KY 40517
Shillito Park
3500 Beaver Place Rd
Lexington, KY 40503
Grand Reserve at Pinnacle
4390 Clearwater Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Cross Keys & Woodridge
1565 Alexandria Dr #3C
Lexington, KY 40504
Hamburg Farms
2498 Aristocracy Cir
Lexington, KY 40509
The Creeks on Tates Creek
3565 Tates Creek Rd
Lexington, KY 40517
1809 at Winchester
1809 Meeting St
Lexington, KY 40509

Similar Pages

Lexington 1 BedroomsLexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with ParkingLexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Florence, KYGeorgetown, KYShelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KYFrankfort, KYHarrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KYRichmond, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Liberty AreaGainesway
Garden Springs

Apartments Near Colleges

Bluegrass Community and Technical CollegeUniversity of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College