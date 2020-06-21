293 Osage Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms and a full bath upstairs. Downstairs has nicely outfitted kitchen with a dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups and a half bath off the living room. No carpet throughout. Bamboo floors throughout the living areas and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchens and baths.



No Section 8, sorry.

No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 cleaning fee and $25 pet rent.

Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.



Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.

Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.

Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.

Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.



Call or Text Brian today at 859-492-1563.