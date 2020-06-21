All apartments in Lexington
261 Lyndhurst PL - 106
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

261 Lyndhurst PL - 106

261 Lyndhurst Place · (859) 368-2524
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

261 Lyndhurst Place, Lexington, KY 40508
Aylesford Place-Woodland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Fantastic location, walkscore 91, Wifi included! .Save in many ways here, with no need for car save $ and short walk to most everything save time. 1.5 blocks walk to UK, 3 blocks to the center of Lex. Quality, turn of century buildings, remodeled with with plenty of storage. Across from the YMCA(has indoor pool) off of East High St, off street parking,laundry controlled entry buildings. Efficient heating in each unit.

$40/ month utility charge includes water, hot water, sewer, trash and basic Wifi of 150/5M

Great experienced friendly onsite staff have been with us for years

Call Brenda Farris
859 327-1696
Central to everything. All utilities paid except electric and cable! Fantastic location, walkscore 91, pet friendly, Wifi included. Save in many ways here, with no need for car save $ and short walk to most everything save time. 1.5 blocks walk to UK, 3 blocks to the center of Lex. Quality, turn of century buildings, remodeled with with plenty of storage. Across from the YMCA(has indoor pool) off of East High St, off street parking,laundry in the building, controlled entry buildings. Efficient heating in each unit.

Pet friendly to dogs and cats!

includes basic Wifi of 300/20 MB

Utility charge of $40 per month for...
Paid utilities includes Wifi, water, hot water, sewer, trash You just pay for electric is all.

Great experienced friendly onsite staff, that have been with us for years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 have any available units?
261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 have?
Some of 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 currently offering any rent specials?
261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 is pet friendly.
Does 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 offer parking?
Yes, 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 does offer parking.
Does 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 have a pool?
Yes, 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 has a pool.
Does 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 have accessible units?
No, 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Lyndhurst PL - 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
