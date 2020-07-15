All apartments in Lexington
2560 Danielle Lane
2560 Danielle Lane

2560 Danielle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2560 Danielle Lane, Lexington, KY 40509
Liberty Area

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 3/31/20. 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. All electric, pets allowed, sec8 allowed. Call today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 Danielle Lane have any available units?
2560 Danielle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, KY.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2560 Danielle Lane have?
Some of 2560 Danielle Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 Danielle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2560 Danielle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 Danielle Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2560 Danielle Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2560 Danielle Lane offer parking?
No, 2560 Danielle Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2560 Danielle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2560 Danielle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 Danielle Lane have a pool?
No, 2560 Danielle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2560 Danielle Lane have accessible units?
No, 2560 Danielle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 Danielle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2560 Danielle Lane has units with dishwashers.
