Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:47 AM

2121 Nicholasville Road

2121 Nicholasville Road · (859) 309-9648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2121 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503
Deerfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
elevator
parking
pool
This spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo is ideally located just minutes from New Circle Road, Fayette Mall, The Summit and Downtown Lexington. Bedroom has a large double lighted walk in closet with customizable shelving. Open the french doors in the living room to the covered patio with additional storage closet.The secure building has 2 Elevators, laundry on bottom floors and is handicap accessible. Pool included. Utilities are included in rent. No pets allowed. Carport 7 for parking. $200 move in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Nicholasville Road have any available units?
2121 Nicholasville Road has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Nicholasville Road have?
Some of 2121 Nicholasville Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Nicholasville Road currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Nicholasville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Nicholasville Road pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Nicholasville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 2121 Nicholasville Road offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Nicholasville Road offers parking.
Does 2121 Nicholasville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Nicholasville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Nicholasville Road have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Nicholasville Road has a pool.
Does 2121 Nicholasville Road have accessible units?
Yes, 2121 Nicholasville Road has accessible units.
Does 2121 Nicholasville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Nicholasville Road has units with dishwashers.
