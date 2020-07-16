2121 Nicholasville Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport elevator parking pool

This spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo is ideally located just minutes from New Circle Road, Fayette Mall, The Summit and Downtown Lexington. Bedroom has a large double lighted walk in closet with customizable shelving. Open the french doors in the living room to the covered patio with additional storage closet.The secure building has 2 Elevators, laundry on bottom floors and is handicap accessible. Pool included. Utilities are included in rent. No pets allowed. Carport 7 for parking. $200 move in fee.