2121 Nicholasville Road

Amenities
This spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condo is ideally located just minutes from New Circle Road, Fayette Mall, The Summit and Downtown Lexington. Bedroom has a large double lighted walk in closet with customizable shelving. Open the french doors in the living room to the covered patio with additional storage closet.The secure building has 2 Elevators, laundry on bottom floors and is handicap accessible. Pool included. Utilities are included in rent. No pets allowed. Carport 7 for parking. $200 move in fee.