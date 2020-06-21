Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 1965 Drummond Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
1965 Drummond Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1965 Drummond Drive
1965 Drummond Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lexington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1965 Drummond Dr, Lexington, KY 40511
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home in the Coventry subdivision!!! 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath 2 Car Garage with nice backyard!!! Has stainless steel appliances with hardwood floors. A MUST SEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1965 Drummond Drive have any available units?
1965 Drummond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lexington, KY
.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lexington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1965 Drummond Drive have?
Some of 1965 Drummond Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1965 Drummond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1965 Drummond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 Drummond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1965 Drummond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lexington
.
Does 1965 Drummond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1965 Drummond Drive does offer parking.
Does 1965 Drummond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 Drummond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 Drummond Drive have a pool?
No, 1965 Drummond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1965 Drummond Drive have accessible units?
No, 1965 Drummond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 Drummond Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1965 Drummond Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Derby Pointe
1218 Winburn Drive
Lexington, KY 40511
Springs at Hamburg
2151 West Meeting Street
Lexington, KY 29720
Thoroughbred Crossings
1346 Village Dr
Lexington, KY 40504
Cedarwood Apartments
180 Codell Dr
Lexington, KY 40509
Resort at Lake Crossing
3601 Brookewind Way
Lexington, KY 40515
Abigail Gardens Apartments
3745 Camelot Dr
Lexington, KY 40517
Racquet Club
3900 Crosby Dr
Lexington, KY 40515
Campus Court at Red Mile
935 Red Mile Rd
Lexington, KY 40504
Similar Pages
Lexington 1 Bedrooms
Lexington 2 Bedrooms
Lexington Apartments with Parking
Lexington Dog Friendly Apartments
Lexington Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Florence, KY
Georgetown, KY
Shelbyville, KY
Nicholasville, KY
Frankfort, KY
Harrodsburg, KY
Winchester, KY
Richmond, KY
Nearby Neighborhoods
Liberty Area
Gainesway
Garden Springs
Apartments Near Colleges
Bluegrass Community and Technical College
University of Kentucky
Georgetown College
Gateway Community and Technical College