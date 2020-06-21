1965 Drummond Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home in the Coventry subdivision!!! 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath 2 Car Garage with nice backyard!!! Has stainless steel appliances with hardwood floors. A MUST SEE.