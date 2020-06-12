All apartments in Lexington
1877 Dunkirk Dr

1877 Dunkirk Drive ·
Location

1877 Dunkirk Drive, Lexington, KY 40504
Cardinal Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

This newly remodeled home features a fully fenced backyard as well as an oversized, 1 car detached garage. Inside hardwood floors through the living areas and bedrooms with ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths give the place a high-end level of finish and make cleaning a breeze.

Schedule a tour today and move in soon.

No Section 8, sorry.
No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 cleaning fee and $25 pet rent.
Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.

Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.
Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.
Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.
Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 Dunkirk Dr have any available units?
1877 Dunkirk Dr has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1877 Dunkirk Dr have?
Some of 1877 Dunkirk Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 Dunkirk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1877 Dunkirk Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 Dunkirk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1877 Dunkirk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1877 Dunkirk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1877 Dunkirk Dr does offer parking.
Does 1877 Dunkirk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1877 Dunkirk Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 Dunkirk Dr have a pool?
No, 1877 Dunkirk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1877 Dunkirk Dr have accessible units?
No, 1877 Dunkirk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 Dunkirk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1877 Dunkirk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
