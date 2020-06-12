1877 Dunkirk Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This newly remodeled home features a fully fenced backyard as well as an oversized, 1 car detached garage. Inside hardwood floors through the living areas and bedrooms with ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths give the place a high-end level of finish and make cleaning a breeze.



Schedule a tour today and move in soon.



No Section 8, sorry.

No Smoking of any kind in properties managed by PMI Central Kentucky.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable $250 cleaning fee and $25 pet rent.

Applicants must pass criminal, background, and credit check and provide verification of income of 3 times the monthly rent.



Apply online at PMICentralKY.com.

Under Our Properties tab, select Homes for Rent.

Find the property you are interested in applying for from the list and click on View Details.

Click Apply Online and follow the prompts to put in your information.