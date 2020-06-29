Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lexington, KY
/
1815 Marietta Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1815 Marietta Drive
1815 Marietta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1815 Marietta Drive, Lexington, KY 40505
Eastland Parkway
Amenities
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 3/31/20. 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for rent. Has gas heat, pets allowed, sec8 allowed. Call today for your private showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1815 Marietta Drive have any available units?
1815 Marietta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lexington, KY
.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lexington Rent Report
.
Is 1815 Marietta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Marietta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Marietta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 Marietta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1815 Marietta Drive offer parking?
No, 1815 Marietta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1815 Marietta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Marietta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Marietta Drive have a pool?
No, 1815 Marietta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Marietta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1815 Marietta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Marietta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Marietta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Marietta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Marietta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
