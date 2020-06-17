All apartments in Lexington
Last updated February 26 2020 at 11:44 PM

1625 Nicholasville Road

1625 Nicholasville Road ·
Location

1625 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503
Seven Parks

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available for short term (3 month) or long term (12+ months) lease. Highly desirable FULLY FURNISHED townhome within walking distance to Kroger Field, Central Baptist, UK Hospital, the Arboretum & much more! ALL UTILITIES PAID. This cozy home offers 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath featuring high ceilings, an open floor plan, great room with fireplace, 1st floor bedroom, rear patio, and large master bedroom upstairs! All kitchen appliances stay along with the washer and dryer. The owners pay $150/mo for HOA fees which covers exterior maintenance, roof, structure insurance, and all grounds maintenance. This is CARE-FREE living in the best possible location Lexington has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Nicholasville Road have any available units?
1625 Nicholasville Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lexington, KY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lexington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Nicholasville Road have?
Some of 1625 Nicholasville Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Nicholasville Road currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Nicholasville Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Nicholasville Road pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Nicholasville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 1625 Nicholasville Road offer parking?
No, 1625 Nicholasville Road does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Nicholasville Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 Nicholasville Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Nicholasville Road have a pool?
No, 1625 Nicholasville Road does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Nicholasville Road have accessible units?
No, 1625 Nicholasville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Nicholasville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Nicholasville Road has units with dishwashers.
