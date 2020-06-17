1625 Nicholasville Road ·

Amenities

Available for short term (3 month) or long term (12+ months) lease. Highly desirable FULLY FURNISHED townhome within walking distance to Kroger Field, Central Baptist, UK Hospital, the Arboretum & much more! ALL UTILITIES PAID. This cozy home offers 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath featuring high ceilings, an open floor plan, great room with fireplace, 1st floor bedroom, rear patio, and large master bedroom upstairs! All kitchen appliances stay along with the washer and dryer. The owners pay $150/mo for HOA fees which covers exterior maintenance, roof, structure insurance, and all grounds maintenance. This is CARE-FREE living in the best possible location Lexington has to offer.