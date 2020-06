Amenities

This condo features exposed brick and ductwork, hardwood floors and downtown views! Located within a secure building, new appliances, washer/dryer and parking included. Located directly across for the district courthouse with a fountain view, walking distance from Corto Lima, Oscar Diggs, Lussi Brown and more! With so much character, you are sure to fall in love with this amazing condo! Tenant pays E,G.