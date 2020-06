Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking guest parking

Chevy Chase Location! New Contemporary CONDO Just minutes from UK & Downtown! located in the exclusive community of Turkey Foot. This 2 Bedroom condo has been completely updated with a designer kitchen featuring stainless appliances and white shaker cabinetry. The bathroom has a modern vanity with tile flooring, large walk in closets and 2 balconies! The whole condo features light gray walls and hardwood like flooring throughout the whole home. Stack-able Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups. Off-Street Parking.

SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED - NO SMOKING - SECURITY DEPOSIT $800 - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED - PET FRIENDLY ($200 Pet Fee/$25 Pet Rent).

Private Condo Community. Private Resident & Guest parking. All maintenance included: lawn care, landscaping and snow removal. On site rubbish service.