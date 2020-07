Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Second floor Condo with 2 bedrooms one with a nice deck. Large vaulted family room with fireplace and dining area. Close to campus, downtown, shopping and dining. No pets and no section 8. Available the first or two week of July. No showings till 7/1/20