Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location on this remodeled home! Available for rent, so call or apply today. You don't want to miss this single story home right across from Castlewood Park. New HVAC, kitchen, bathroom, roof, electrical, plumbing, flooring, etc. Washer and dryer are both included. No smoking. Pets considered.