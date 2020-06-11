156 W Lee St. - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Under NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT. Move-In special $100 off security deposit. This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located near downtown LaGrange. It has a spacious family room and eat in area. We have an online resident portal for easy rental payments and maintenance requests. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent. Pets are accepted. There is a $100 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 additional pet rent per month per pet. Call today before this great rental is gone.

Quiet community on W Lee Street just outside of Downtown LaGrange