All apartments in La Grange
Find more places like 156 W Lee St. - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Grange, KY
/
156 W Lee St. - 3
Last updated June 11 2020 at 4:26 AM

156 W Lee St. - 3

156 West Lee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

156 West Lee Street, La Grange, KY 40031

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Under NEW OWNERSHIP AND MANAGEMENT. Move-In special $100 off security deposit. This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located near downtown LaGrange. It has a spacious family room and eat in area. We have an online resident portal for easy rental payments and maintenance requests. Water, Sewer and Trash are included in the rent. Pets are accepted. There is a $100 non-refundable pet deposit and $25 additional pet rent per month per pet. Call today before this great rental is gone.
Quiet community on W Lee Street just outside of Downtown LaGrange

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 W Lee St. - 3 have any available units?
156 W Lee St. - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Grange, KY.
What amenities does 156 W Lee St. - 3 have?
Some of 156 W Lee St. - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 W Lee St. - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
156 W Lee St. - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 W Lee St. - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 W Lee St. - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 156 W Lee St. - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 156 W Lee St. - 3 does offer parking.
Does 156 W Lee St. - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 W Lee St. - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 W Lee St. - 3 have a pool?
No, 156 W Lee St. - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 156 W Lee St. - 3 have accessible units?
No, 156 W Lee St. - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 156 W Lee St. - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 W Lee St. - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 W Lee St. - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 156 W Lee St. - 3 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYLexington, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Shelbyville, KYFrankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYNorth Vernon, IN
Prospect, KYHarrodsburg, KYShively, KYHillview, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityBluegrass Community and Technical College
University of KentuckyUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary