Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:47 PM

9101 Elms Court

9101 Elms Court · (502) 479-0000
Location

9101 Elms Court, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
***AVAILABLE NOW!!!***

This brick ranch home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and has a large family room that is situated in the middle of two cul-de-sacs. It has an open country kitchen, large family room which steps out onto a nice patio (back porch), very large shady back yard with small storage shed. This home is located near the Stoney Brook Shopping Center, Churches, Schools, Banks, Fire/EMS, and the Cinema at Stony Brook as well as entertainment in every direction. It is close to the Target Superstore, LAC, Golds Gym and Home Depot at Hurstbourne and Taylorsville Road. Call 502-479-0000 for more information.

Rent Rate- $1250-1300
Pets welcome, restrictions apply
Lease Option

Our rental office location @ 8219 Shelbyville Rd 40222 is open Monday-Friday 9-6.

Check out our other available rentals at www.rentusnow.com.

We Buy Real Estate, LLC

Rental Features
Lease Terms
$1,250.00-$1300.00 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9101 Elms Court have any available units?
9101 Elms Court has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9101 Elms Court currently offering any rent specials?
9101 Elms Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9101 Elms Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 9101 Elms Court is pet friendly.
Does 9101 Elms Court offer parking?
No, 9101 Elms Court does not offer parking.
Does 9101 Elms Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9101 Elms Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9101 Elms Court have a pool?
No, 9101 Elms Court does not have a pool.
Does 9101 Elms Court have accessible units?
No, 9101 Elms Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9101 Elms Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 9101 Elms Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9101 Elms Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9101 Elms Court does not have units with air conditioning.
