9101 Elms Court

This brick ranch home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and has a large family room that is situated in the middle of two cul-de-sacs. It has an open country kitchen, large family room which steps out onto a nice patio (back porch), very large shady back yard with small storage shed. This home is located near the Stoney Brook Shopping Center, Churches, Schools, Banks, Fire/EMS, and the Cinema at Stony Brook as well as entertainment in every direction. It is close to the Target Superstore, LAC, Golds Gym and Home Depot at Hurstbourne and Taylorsville Road. Call 502-479-0000 for more information.



Rent Rate- $1250-1300

Pets welcome, restrictions apply

Lease Option



$1,250.00-$1300.00 security deposit