Jeffersontown, KY
3602 Willow Ave
Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:34 PM

3602 Willow Ave

3602 Willow Avenue · (502) 500-8057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3602 Willow Avenue, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3602 Willow Ave · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Jeffersontown Cottage Home! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Ranch/Cottage Style House in J-Town! - Jeffersontown Cottage Home! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Ranch/Cottage Style House in J-Town is ready for move in. Brand New hardwood flooring throughout the living room, kitchen, bathroom and laundry room. Bedrooms have NEW carpet. Newer Windows, fenced in yard with shed for storage. Range, Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included. Large, level, double lot. No Pets! No Section 8. Owner pays trash & Recycling. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electric and renter's insurance. Apply at ForRentKY.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4773125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 Willow Ave have any available units?
3602 Willow Ave has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3602 Willow Ave have?
Some of 3602 Willow Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 Willow Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Willow Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Willow Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3602 Willow Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jeffersontown.
Does 3602 Willow Ave offer parking?
No, 3602 Willow Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3602 Willow Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3602 Willow Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Willow Ave have a pool?
No, 3602 Willow Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Willow Ave have accessible units?
No, 3602 Willow Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Willow Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 Willow Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3602 Willow Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3602 Willow Ave has units with air conditioning.
