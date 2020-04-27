3602 Willow Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Jeffersontown Cottage Home! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Ranch/Cottage Style House in J-Town! - Jeffersontown Cottage Home! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Ranch/Cottage Style House in J-Town is ready for move in. Brand New hardwood flooring throughout the living room, kitchen, bathroom and laundry room. Bedrooms have NEW carpet. Newer Windows, fenced in yard with shed for storage. Range, Refrigerator and Washer/Dryer included. Large, level, double lot. No Pets! No Section 8. Owner pays trash & Recycling. Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electric and renter's insurance. Apply at ForRentKY.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4773125)