Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving tennis court

Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything. This prime location will give you the privacy you crave in addition to great access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Interstate 71 and 265 are close by for all of your commuting needs and we are near many major employers in the area. Once you arrive home at Summit Place you will be surrounded by natural beauty and a friendly atmosphere. You will feel right at home taking a break form your worries of the week to unwind at one of our many courtyards or at our resort style swimming pool. You can play a game of tennis, basketball or take your dog for a walk along our walking trail. A world of comfort awaits you in your one or two bedroom apartment home; the spacious interiors even include a large laundry room with washer and dryer connection for the ultimate convenience. Intrusion alarms are included in each home as well as ceiling fans and a patio or balcony. Every kitchen is well appointed with a built in microwave, breakfast bar, large pantry, dishwasher and other major appliances. Call us today so that we can help you find the perfect home!