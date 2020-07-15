All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Summit Place

5201 Eagles Peak Way · (502) 385-3218
Location

5201 Eagles Peak Way, Jefferson County, KY 40241

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10106-102 · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Unit 10108-101 · Avail. now

$909

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

Unit 10123-109 · Avail. now

$909

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10120-102 · Avail. now

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 10120-103 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 5202-202 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
tennis court
Nowhere promises to be as comfortable as Summit Place, our beautiful community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood in North East Louisville just minutes from everything. This prime location will give you the privacy you crave in addition to great access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Interstate 71 and 265 are close by for all of your commuting needs and we are near many major employers in the area. Once you arrive home at Summit Place you will be surrounded by natural beauty and a friendly atmosphere. You will feel right at home taking a break form your worries of the week to unwind at one of our many courtyards or at our resort style swimming pool. You can play a game of tennis, basketball or take your dog for a walk along our walking trail. A world of comfort awaits you in your one or two bedroom apartment home; the spacious interiors even include a large laundry room with washer and dryer connection for the ultimate convenience. Intrusion alarms are included in each home as well as ceiling fans and a patio or balcony. Every kitchen is well appointed with a built in microwave, breakfast bar, large pantry, dishwasher and other major appliances. Call us today so that we can help you find the perfect home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $400
restrictions: Certain Restrictions Apply
Cats
fee: $400
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summit Place have any available units?
Summit Place has 35 units available starting at $909 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Summit Place have?
Some of Summit Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit Place currently offering any rent specials?
Summit Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit Place is pet friendly.
Does Summit Place offer parking?
Yes, Summit Place offers parking.
Does Summit Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summit Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit Place have a pool?
Yes, Summit Place has a pool.
Does Summit Place have accessible units?
Yes, Summit Place has accessible units.
Does Summit Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Summit Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Summit Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Summit Place has units with air conditioning.
