9617 Cooper Church Dr -201

Amenities
2nd floor
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.
There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.
This community is nestled in a private wooded area with beautiful mature trees and landscape along side a flowing rock bed creek. So come home, kick off your shoes and relax in your new home at Creekside Crossing.
Rent includes Trash. with Washer and Dryer Connections, Walk-in Closet and Storage Unit.
There will be a playground, picnic area, bark park, on Tarc Bus line, walking trail, fitness room and laundry facility on-site.
Onsite Manager and 24 hour maintenance.
No smoking inside apartment, there will be a designated smoking area on-site.
6 buildings multi-family home