Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

9617 Cooper Church Dr -201

9617 Cooper Church Dr · (502) 805-5550
Location

9617 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY 40229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 933 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
media room
2nd floor
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.

There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.

This community is nestled in a private wooded area with beautiful mature trees and landscape along side a flowing rock bed creek. So come home, kick off your shoes and relax in your new home at Creekside Crossing.

Rent includes Trash. with Washer and Dryer Connections, Walk-in Closet and Storage Unit.

There will be a playground, picnic area, bark park, on Tarc Bus line, walking trail, fitness room and laundry facility on-site.

Onsite Manager and 24 hour maintenance.

No smoking inside apartment, there will be a designated smoking area on-site.

6 buildings multi-family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 have any available units?
9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 have?
Some of 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 currently offering any rent specials?
9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 is pet friendly.
Does 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 offer parking?
Yes, 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 offers parking.
Does 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 have a pool?
No, 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 does not have a pool.
Does 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 have accessible units?
Yes, 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 has accessible units.
Does 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9617 Cooper Church Dr -201 does not have units with air conditioning.
