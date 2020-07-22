9617 Cooper Church Dr -201

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground 24hr maintenance media room

2nd floor

Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent.



There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.



This community is nestled in a private wooded area with beautiful mature trees and landscape along side a flowing rock bed creek. So come home, kick off your shoes and relax in your new home at Creekside Crossing.



Rent includes Trash. with Washer and Dryer Connections, Walk-in Closet and Storage Unit.



There will be a playground, picnic area, bark park, on Tarc Bus line, walking trail, fitness room and laundry facility on-site.



Onsite Manager and 24 hour maintenance.



No smoking inside apartment, there will be a designated smoking area on-site.



6 buildings multi-family home