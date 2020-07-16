7203 Ethan Allen Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Three Bedroom 1 bath Totally remodeled home with car port and large fenced in back yard. Hardwood flooring in common areas. New carpet in the bedrooms. new counter tops & cabinets. All new appliances including new washer and dryer.