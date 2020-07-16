All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:50 AM

7203 Ethan Allen Way

7203 Ethan Allen Way · No Longer Available
Location

7203 Ethan Allen Way, Jefferson County, KY 40272

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Three Bedroom 1 bath Totally remodeled home with car port and large fenced in back yard. Hardwood flooring in common areas. New carpet in the bedrooms. new counter tops & cabinets. All new appliances including new washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7203 Ethan Allen Way have any available units?
7203 Ethan Allen Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, KY.
What amenities does 7203 Ethan Allen Way have?
Some of 7203 Ethan Allen Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7203 Ethan Allen Way currently offering any rent specials?
7203 Ethan Allen Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7203 Ethan Allen Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7203 Ethan Allen Way is pet friendly.
Does 7203 Ethan Allen Way offer parking?
Yes, 7203 Ethan Allen Way offers parking.
Does 7203 Ethan Allen Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7203 Ethan Allen Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7203 Ethan Allen Way have a pool?
No, 7203 Ethan Allen Way does not have a pool.
Does 7203 Ethan Allen Way have accessible units?
No, 7203 Ethan Allen Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7203 Ethan Allen Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7203 Ethan Allen Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7203 Ethan Allen Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7203 Ethan Allen Way has units with air conditioning.
