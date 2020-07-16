All apartments in Jefferson County
708 Auburn Oaks Drive
708 Auburn Oaks Drive

708 Auburn Oaks Drive · (502) 276-2929
Location

708 Auburn Oaks Drive, Jefferson County, KY 40214

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1711 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Auburn Oaks Drive have any available units?
708 Auburn Oaks Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 708 Auburn Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
708 Auburn Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Auburn Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Auburn Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 708 Auburn Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 708 Auburn Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 708 Auburn Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Auburn Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Auburn Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 708 Auburn Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 708 Auburn Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 708 Auburn Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Auburn Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Auburn Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Auburn Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Auburn Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
