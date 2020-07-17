All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:05 AM

6109 Price Lane Road

6109 Price Lane · (502) 479-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6109 Price Lane, Jefferson County, KY 40229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***UPDATE- THIS PROPERTY CURRENTLY HAS 3 PENDING APPLICATIONS ON IT!!!***

This nice brick ranch home in the Heart of Hillview features 3 Bedrooms with 1 bath that has nice, Large Living room, with eat-in kitchen and HUGE fenced-in backyard with a 2 car detached garage. Call 502-479-0000 to view this home, TODAY!!!

Rent Range $1099-1199
No Section 8.
Lease option.
Pets considered, restrictions apply.

Our rental office location at 8219 Shelbyville Rd., Louisville, KY 40222 is open Monday-Friday 9-6 Call 502-479-0000

Check out our other listings at www.rentusnow.com

We Buy Real Estate, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Price Lane Road have any available units?
6109 Price Lane Road has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6109 Price Lane Road currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Price Lane Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Price Lane Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6109 Price Lane Road is pet friendly.
Does 6109 Price Lane Road offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Price Lane Road offers parking.
Does 6109 Price Lane Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Price Lane Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Price Lane Road have a pool?
No, 6109 Price Lane Road does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Price Lane Road have accessible units?
No, 6109 Price Lane Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Price Lane Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 Price Lane Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6109 Price Lane Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6109 Price Lane Road does not have units with air conditioning.
