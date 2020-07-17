6109 Price Lane Road

Amenities
***UPDATE- THIS PROPERTY CURRENTLY HAS 3 PENDING APPLICATIONS ON IT!!!***
This nice brick ranch home in the Heart of Hillview features 3 Bedrooms with 1 bath that has nice, Large Living room, with eat-in kitchen and HUGE fenced-in backyard with a 2 car detached garage. Call 502-479-0000 to view this home, TODAY!!!
Rent Range $1099-1199
No Section 8.
Lease option.
Pets considered, restrictions apply.
Our rental office location at 8219 Shelbyville Rd., Louisville, KY 40222 is open Monday-Friday 9-6 Call 502-479-0000
Check out our other listings at www.rentusnow.com
We Buy Real Estate, LLC