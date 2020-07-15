All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:54 AM

5629 Fox Horn Circle

5629 Fox Horn Circle · (201) 845-7300
Location

5629 Fox Horn Circle, Jefferson County, KY 40216
Pleasure Ridge Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$720

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

This beautiful apartment home is located in Louisville, KYs southwest. It is centrally located near shopping and dining. Located off of Dixie Hwy.

Interior Amenities:
? Dishwasher, Refrigerator, and Stove
? Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms and Living Room
? Open Floor Plan
? Gas Fireplace (select units)
? Lovely Wooded and Grassy Views
? W/D Hook-up
? Abundant Closet Space

Community Amenities
? Storage Units (Extra cost)
? Free Public Wi-Fi Access
? Convenient to Dining, and Shopping.
? Park-Like Landscaping
? Sound Insulation
? Energy Saving Construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5629 Fox Horn Circle have any available units?
5629 Fox Horn Circle has a unit available for $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5629 Fox Horn Circle have?
Some of 5629 Fox Horn Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5629 Fox Horn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5629 Fox Horn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5629 Fox Horn Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5629 Fox Horn Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 5629 Fox Horn Circle offer parking?
No, 5629 Fox Horn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5629 Fox Horn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5629 Fox Horn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5629 Fox Horn Circle have a pool?
No, 5629 Fox Horn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5629 Fox Horn Circle have accessible units?
No, 5629 Fox Horn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5629 Fox Horn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5629 Fox Horn Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5629 Fox Horn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5629 Fox Horn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
