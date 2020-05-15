Rent Calculator
Home
Jefferson County, KY
5600 Chariot Run Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM
5600 Chariot Run Dr
5600 Chariot Run Court
Location
5600 Chariot Run Court, Jefferson County, KY 40272
Valley Station
Amenities
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
1st floor
44 units- 5 bldg- 8 storage units - 6 garages multi family
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5600 Chariot Run Dr have any available units?
5600 Chariot Run Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jefferson County, KY
Is 5600 Chariot Run Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5600 Chariot Run Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 Chariot Run Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5600 Chariot Run Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jefferson County
Does 5600 Chariot Run Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5600 Chariot Run Dr offers parking.
Does 5600 Chariot Run Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5600 Chariot Run Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 Chariot Run Dr have a pool?
No, 5600 Chariot Run Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5600 Chariot Run Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 5600 Chariot Run Dr has accessible units.
Does 5600 Chariot Run Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5600 Chariot Run Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5600 Chariot Run Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5600 Chariot Run Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
