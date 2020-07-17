All apartments in Jefferson County
4105 Blue Lick Court #2
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:20 AM

4105 Blue Lick Court #2

4105 Blue Lick Court · (502) 479-0000
Location

4105 Blue Lick Court, Jefferson County, KY 40229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$749

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
***AVAILABLE NOW!!!***

Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment home features an open floor plan on the 1st floor with additional storage closet off the private patio area, washer/dryer connections & playground. This home won't last long!!!

Rent is ONLY- $749.00 and includes water/trash/ sewage
Security Deposit- $749
Pets considered restrictions apply.
No section 8

We are located at 8219 Shelbyville Rd 40222 and open Monday through Friday from 9-6. Please call 502-479-0000 for more information.

We Buy Real Estate, LLC
2 bedroom unit on the first floor, washer/dryer connections, private patio with outside storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 have any available units?
4105 Blue Lick Court #2 has a unit available for $749 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 have?
Some of 4105 Blue Lick Court #2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Blue Lick Court #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 offer parking?
No, 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 does not offer parking.
Does 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 have a pool?
No, 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 have accessible units?
No, 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Blue Lick Court #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
