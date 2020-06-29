201 Pheasant Ave

Amenities

Imagine yourself living in this beautiful, spacious apartment home in a prime location, amazing views and updated, modern living qualities. It will be hard to pass up Austin Park Verde apartments! This is an extended unit, 2 bed/ 2 bath of 1085 sq ft with abundant closet space and park like community. You have all the shopping, dining and entertainment within reach as we are located just off of Gene Snyder Freeway!



Interior Amenities:

* Beautiful Plank Flooring

? W/D Hook-up

? Abundant Closet Space

? Open Floor Plan

? Vaulted Ceilings (select units)

? Amazing Views of Woodland and Grassy Fields

? Window Coverings



Community Amenities

? Garages For Rent

? Free Public Wi-Fi Access

? Convenient to Dining, Shopping, Schools

? Short Term Lease (Additional charge)

? Storage Units For Rent

? Swimming Pool

? Sun Deck with Lounges

? Near Jefferson Memorial Forrest