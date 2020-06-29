All apartments in Jefferson County
201 Pheasant Ave
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:13 PM

201 Pheasant Ave

201 Pheasant Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

201 Pheasant Avenue, Jefferson County, KY 40118
Fairdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$845

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Amenities

Imagine yourself living in this beautiful, spacious apartment home in a prime location, amazing views and updated, modern living qualities. It will be hard to pass up Austin Park Verde apartments! This is an extended unit, 2 bed/ 2 bath of 1085 sq ft with abundant closet space and park like community. You have all the shopping, dining and entertainment within reach as we are located just off of Gene Snyder Freeway!

Interior Amenities:
* Beautiful Plank Flooring
? W/D Hook-up
? Abundant Closet Space
? Open Floor Plan
? Vaulted Ceilings (select units)
? Amazing Views of Woodland and Grassy Fields
? Window Coverings

Community Amenities
? Garages For Rent
? Free Public Wi-Fi Access
? Convenient to Dining, Shopping, Schools
? Short Term Lease (Additional charge)
? Storage Units For Rent
? Swimming Pool
? Sun Deck with Lounges
? Near Jefferson Memorial Forrest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Pheasant Ave have any available units?
201 Pheasant Ave has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Pheasant Ave have?
Some of 201 Pheasant Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Pheasant Ave currently offering any rent specials?
201 Pheasant Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Pheasant Ave pet-friendly?
No, 201 Pheasant Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson County.
Does 201 Pheasant Ave offer parking?
Yes, 201 Pheasant Ave offers parking.
Does 201 Pheasant Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Pheasant Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Pheasant Ave have a pool?
Yes, 201 Pheasant Ave has a pool.
Does 201 Pheasant Ave have accessible units?
No, 201 Pheasant Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Pheasant Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Pheasant Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Pheasant Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Pheasant Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
