All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 116 Poplar Level Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, KY
/
116 Poplar Level Court
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:00 PM

116 Poplar Level Court

116 Poplar Level Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

116 Poplar Level Court, Jefferson County, KY 40219
Newburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Chateau Village Apartments offers affordable, spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans. Residents of this community have access to an on-site laundromat with 6 washer/dryers and a courtyard. The community is pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Poplar Level Court have any available units?
116 Poplar Level Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jefferson County, KY.
Is 116 Poplar Level Court currently offering any rent specials?
116 Poplar Level Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Poplar Level Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Poplar Level Court is pet friendly.
Does 116 Poplar Level Court offer parking?
No, 116 Poplar Level Court does not offer parking.
Does 116 Poplar Level Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Poplar Level Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Poplar Level Court have a pool?
No, 116 Poplar Level Court does not have a pool.
Does 116 Poplar Level Court have accessible units?
No, 116 Poplar Level Court does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Poplar Level Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Poplar Level Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Poplar Level Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Poplar Level Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance St. Andrews
3311 Renwood Blvd
Louisville, KY 40214
Heatherstone Apartment Homes
6408 Six Mile Ln
Louisville, KY 40218
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway
Louisville, KY 40204
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr
Hurstbourne Acres, KY 40220
Royal Arms of Louisville
1900 Bashford Manor Ln
Louisville, KY 40218
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road
Louisville, KY 40299
Forsythia Court Apartments
6001 Barley Avenue
Louisville, KY 40218
Veranda at Norton Commons Apartments
9506 Civic Way
Prospect, KY 40059

Similar Pages

Jefferson County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, INSeymour, IN
Frankfort, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYShelbyville, KY
Prospect, KYJeffersontown, KYHarrodsburg, KYVine Grove, KYShively, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Jefferson Community and Technical College