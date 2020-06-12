/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hurstbourne Acres, KY
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hurstbourne Acres
33 Units Available
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
2 Bedrooms
$945
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Results within 1 mile of Hurstbourne Acres
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
1801 Janlyn Road
1801 Janlyn Road, Jeffersontown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
755 sqft
Come check out this nice two bedroom condo, located right off of Taylorsville rd. This condo has brand new caret. Has also been painted recently. The living room is large and open. The kitchen has matching stainless steel matching appliance.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
9407 Doral Court #9
9407 Doral Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$900
1322 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment is located at Regal Park Apartments in the East End of Louisville. These large 2-bedroom units have recently been remodeled and will make a great place for you to live!
Results within 5 miles of Hurstbourne Acres
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
8 Units Available
The Monarch
3424 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
Minutes away from Cobb Parkway, these homes feature gourmet kitchens, private patios and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a large swimming pool and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1130 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
28 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
36 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$905
978 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lyndon
18 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
2 Bedrooms
$860
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
116 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Bellewood
50 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1165 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
$
102 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1166 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Fern Creek
25 Units Available
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
946 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lyndon
10 Units Available
The Grove At Lyndon
7716 Sundance Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$994
855 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
Buechel
14 Units Available
The Avery
7025 Bronner Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$959
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly community with garden apartments and townhomes. Units have balcony/patio, hardwood-style flooring and central heat and air. Community features outdoor pool, playground, 24-hour maintenance and online payments.
Verified
1 of 77
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
39 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1232 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Meridian on Shelbyville
12900 Observation Cir, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1240 sqft
Luxury apartment community offers modern fixtures, numerous floor plans, and high ceilings throughout. Wood-grain flooring and chef-ready kitchens with granite countertops in all units. On-site amenities include cyber cafe, coffee bar, and lounging pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
$
Klondike
3 Units Available
Heatherstone Apartment Homes
6408 Six Mile Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
925 sqft
At Heatherstone Apartment Homes you will find the level of service and professionalism you thought no longer existed.
Similar Pages
Hurstbourne Acres 1 BedroomsHurstbourne Acres 2 BedroomsHurstbourne Acres 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHurstbourne Acres Apartments with Balcony
Hurstbourne Acres Apartments with GymHurstbourne Acres Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHurstbourne Acres Apartments with ParkingHurstbourne Acres Apartments with Pool