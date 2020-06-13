Apartment List
66 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hillview, KY

1 Unit Available
219 Blossom Ln
219 Blossom Road, Hillview, KY
4 Bedrooms
$999
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 HILLVIEW BULLIT COUNTY - Property Id: 296865 NICE 3 BEDROOM BRICK RANCH WITH ROOM ADDITION ON REAR WITH 4TH BEDROOM OR FAMILY ROOM HAS FENCED YARD AND LARGE BLOCK GARAGE AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Apex on Preston
11602 Apex View Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$935
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1344 sqft
The Apex Louisville is located in the South End professional and retail district of Louisville, KY. Located on 15 acres of verdant land, units are pet-friendly and feature faux wood floors and granite countertops.

4107 Blue Lick Court #1
4107 Blue Lick Court, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$899
1000 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath 1000 sqft ***AVAILABLE IN JULY!!!*** This awesome 1st Floor 3 bedroom, 2 full bath garden apartment home features an open floor plan with washer/dryer connections for only $899.
Jefferson Green
1253 Mccawley Road, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$918
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,146
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Green in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes
3800 Falcon Crest Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$625
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$869
1236 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Apartments, Condos, and Patio Homes in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cooper Creek
4807 Cooper Village Ter, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$936
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1947 sqft
Located between I-65 and I-265. Townhomes and apartments with a fireplace, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. Community includes a pool, parking, concierge services and a 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Victoria Gardens
333 Whispering Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$600
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
850 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Our apartments at Victoria Gardens are carefully designed with you in mind.
Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes
3802 Falcon Crest Drive, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$850
1034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falcon Crest Condos and Patio Homes in Jefferson County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mount Vernon
6733 Caribbean Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$724
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
1137 sqft
Mount Vernon apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes located on the southeast side of Louisville.

10618 Irvin Pines Dr
10618 Irvin Pines Drive, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2400 sqft
10618 Irvin Pines Dr Available 07/01/20 10618 Irvin Pines Drive - Beautiful 2-story home. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large master suite 2 walk-in closets. Huge master bath with garden tub. Spacious kitchen open to the family room.

238 River Trace
238 River Trace, Bullitt County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1645 sqft
3BR/2BA Ranch for Lease - Shepherdsville - Tucked away in River Oaks subdivision, this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Ranch home is move-in ready! The home features an open concept with a large eat-in kitchen, stainless appliances, and a fully fenced-in

7506 Astrid Way
7506 Astrid Way, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1649 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

10600 Evanwood Drive
10600 Evanwood Drive, Jefferson County, KY
4 Bedrooms
$1,945
1904 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

4709 Andrea Way
4709 Andrea Way, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1874 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! The living room features large windows allowing natural lighting to flow through the home along with the professionally installed hardwood style flooring creating a fresh look for the home.

9616 Cooper Church Dr -202
9616 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
933 sqft
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.

9617 Cooper Church Dr -207
9617 Cooper Church Dr, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
933 sqft
Brand New Modern 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent. There are eateries, shopping, movie theater and entertainment galore that will be at your fingertips.

6109 Price Lane Road
6109 Price Lane, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
925 sqft
***COMING SOON!!!*** This nice brick ranch home in the Heart of Hillview features 2 Bedrooms with 1 bath boasts 925 sq. ft. of living space! This home has nice, Large Living room, with eat-in kitchen.. Rent Range $1099-1199 No Section 8.
Patriot Crossing Apartments
7103 Yorktown Rd, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
825 sqft
Move In Specials!! Washer/Dryer Connections! We pay water/sewer/trash! Call or Text Today! - Under NEW MANAGEMENT!! Patriot Crossing Apartments has fantastic prices! Call us TODAY for more information.
The Park at Hurstbourne
5555 Big Bend Dr, Louisville, KY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
946 sqft
Luxury abounds in these pet-friendly apartments with fireplaces, laundry connections and walk-in closets. Residents have access to many on-site amenities like indoor and outdoor pools, dog park, tennis courts, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-265.
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1450 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Finding your new apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, is simple when you rent with King George.
Iroquois Garden
518 Iroquois Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$820
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Ledgewood
6100 Ledgewood Pkwy, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$719
825 sqft
Ledgewood is a premier community situated on beautifully manicured grounds with panoramic wooded views in every direction. Our location is second to none, with close proximity to shopping, dining, entertainment and major highways.
The Lux
2901 Lakeheath Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$739
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A COMMUNITY OF PEOPLE WHO CARE. A PLACE WHERE YOU BELONG.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hillview, KY

Finding an apartment in Hillview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

