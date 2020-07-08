All apartments in Hillview
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

130 Crator Drive

130 Crator Drive · (502) 276-2929
Location

130 Crator Drive, Hillview, KY 40229

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Crator Drive have any available units?
130 Crator Drive has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 130 Crator Drive currently offering any rent specials?
130 Crator Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Crator Drive pet-friendly?
No, 130 Crator Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillview.
Does 130 Crator Drive offer parking?
No, 130 Crator Drive does not offer parking.
Does 130 Crator Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Crator Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Crator Drive have a pool?
Yes, 130 Crator Drive has a pool.
Does 130 Crator Drive have accessible units?
No, 130 Crator Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Crator Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Crator Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Crator Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Crator Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
