Hazard, KY
125 Combs St A
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

125 Combs St A

125 Combs St · (727) 291-8088
Location

125 Combs St, Hazard, KY 41701

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$715

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$715 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296500

125 Combs Street, Hazard, KY 41701
2 beds 1 bath 1952 sq ft Lot size 3049 sq feet

Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of homeownership. Great fixer upper!! No Banks, No Credit.!

Low Down Payment of $2,000.00
$715.00 Monthly payments plus taxes and insurance.
Sale Price $67,000.00

This property is being offered on an Owner Financed 20 year Contract for Deed with NO Balloon payment or prepayment penalty!
In order to qualify, you must have verifiable income greater than 4 times the monthly payment and a clean rental history for starters.
The monthly payment shown does not include taxes and insurance.
Property is sold in AS-IS condition to serious buyers who inspect the property thoroughly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296500
Property Id 296500

(RLNE5841884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

