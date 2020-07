Amenities

This one bedroom, one bath top floor apartment has all the charm of Downtown Harrodsburg living! Walk into a spacious living room, kitchen with washer/dryer included, and bedroom with large walk in closet. Newly built deck on the side of house is perfect for entertaining and is also a second entrance to the unit. Sorry no pets. Tenant pays E,G- water is included.