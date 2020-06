Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is ready for its next tenant! With fresh paint and new LVP flooring throughout, this unit features a large living room, kitchen with refrigerator and range, dining area and spacious bedrooms. Sorry no pets. Tenant pays E. Laundry room on site for tenant use. * Pictures of a similar unit.