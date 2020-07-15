Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Home For Sale No Credit Check NOT FOR RENT - 101 Walnut Ave Evarts, Evarts, KY 40828 3 beds 1 bath 1,241 sqft OWNER FINANCE SALE PRICE $29,900 - NEED 10% DOWN

3 bedroom(s) and 1.0 bathroom(s), for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. Down payment $3000, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance. The price is $29,900 and your payments will be about $300 a month. We will make you the loan. The house needs some work (Fire Damage) and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home.

Text me 512 975 9238 with the address and I will call or text you with the details



