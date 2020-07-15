All apartments in Harlan County
101 Walnut Ave

101 Walnut St · (512) 975-9238
Location

101 Walnut St, Harlan County, KY 40828

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 Walnut Ave · Avail. now

$800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1241 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Home For Sale No Credit Check NOT FOR RENT - 101 Walnut Ave Evarts, Evarts, KY 40828 3 beds 1 bath 1,241 sqft OWNER FINANCE SALE PRICE $29,900 - NEED 10% DOWN
3 bedroom(s) and 1.0 bathroom(s), for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. Down payment $3000, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance. The price is $29,900 and your payments will be about $300 a month. We will make you the loan. The house needs some work (Fire Damage) and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home.
Text me 512 975 9238 with the address and I will call or text you with the details

(RLNE3506803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Walnut Ave have any available units?
101 Walnut Ave has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 101 Walnut Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 Walnut Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Walnut Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Walnut Ave is pet friendly.
Does 101 Walnut Ave offer parking?
No, 101 Walnut Ave does not offer parking.
Does 101 Walnut Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Walnut Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Walnut Ave have a pool?
No, 101 Walnut Ave does not have a pool.
Does 101 Walnut Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 Walnut Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Walnut Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Walnut Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Walnut Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Walnut Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
