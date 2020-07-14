All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like Haverford Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, KY
/
Haverford Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Haverford Place

101 Haverford Path · (833) 436-1092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

101 Haverford Path, Georgetown, KY 40324

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit R401 · Avail. Aug 5

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit F07 · Avail. Aug 7

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit F08 · Avail. Aug 27

$830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit G05 · Avail. Sep 3

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit N03 · Avail. Sep 29

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit E06 · Avail. Sep 25

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1268 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Haverford Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool table
Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer. You will relish in comfort with spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans featuring gorgeous hardwood style flooring, walk-in closets, complete appliance packages, and more. Moreover, you’ll enjoy amazing amenities like our newly renovated salt water swimming pool and sundeck, detached garages, 24-hour fitness center, inviting community clubhouse—the list goes on!

Staying close to home is fun when you live at Haverford Place! Nature lovers will enjoy living close to Royal Spring Park, Yuko-En on the Elkhorn, and Scott County Park. Experience a private barrel sampling at Bourbon 30 Distillery or shop at Georgetown Peddlers Mall. Just 15 miles outside of Lexington, your options for dining and entertainment continue. Take in a movie at the Kentucky Theatre or dine in style at Le Deauville.

Contact us today to become a p

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $675-$900 refundable or $135-$275 non-refundable
Move-in Fees: $125 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $150 for 2nd
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Haverford Place have any available units?
Haverford Place has 10 units available starting at $830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Haverford Place have?
Some of Haverford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Haverford Place currently offering any rent specials?
Haverford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Haverford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Haverford Place is pet friendly.
Does Haverford Place offer parking?
Yes, Haverford Place offers parking.
Does Haverford Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Haverford Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Haverford Place have a pool?
Yes, Haverford Place has a pool.
Does Haverford Place have accessible units?
No, Haverford Place does not have accessible units.
Does Haverford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Haverford Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Haverford Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Haverford Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Haverford Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colt's Crossing
159 Elkhorn Meadows Dr
Georgetown, KY 40324

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGeorgetown Apartments with Parking
Georgetown Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lexington, KYFlorence, KYCovington, KYShelbyville, KYNicholasville, KY
Frankfort, KYErlanger, KYBurlington, KYElsmere, KY
Cold Spring, KYHarrodsburg, KYWinchester, KYRichmond, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Georgetown CollegeBluegrass Community and Technical College
University of Kentucky
Gateway Community and Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity