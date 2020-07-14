Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool table

Haverford Place is ready to welcome you home! Located in scenic Georgetown, KY, our newly renovated apartment homes have plenty of features and amenities to offer. You will relish in comfort with spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans featuring gorgeous hardwood style flooring, walk-in closets, complete appliance packages, and more. Moreover, you’ll enjoy amazing amenities like our newly renovated salt water swimming pool and sundeck, detached garages, 24-hour fitness center, inviting community clubhouse—the list goes on!



Staying close to home is fun when you live at Haverford Place! Nature lovers will enjoy living close to Royal Spring Park, Yuko-En on the Elkhorn, and Scott County Park. Experience a private barrel sampling at Bourbon 30 Distillery or shop at Georgetown Peddlers Mall. Just 15 miles outside of Lexington, your options for dining and entertainment continue. Take in a movie at the Kentucky Theatre or dine in style at Le Deauville.



