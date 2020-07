Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments internet access package receiving

Located just outside of Georgetown, Colts Crossing is the perfect place to call home. With recently renovated interiors that feature contemporary white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, contrasting dark granite-style countertops and brushed nickel hardware and overhead lighting. Our open-concept one-, and two-bedroom floor plans are thoughtfully designed and energy efficient. The community is just as inviting outside as it is inside, featuring an off-leash dog park, grills with picnic spaces, a playground, and plenty of green space. Come see for yourself why Colts Crossing is the perfect community for you!