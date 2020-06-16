719 North Hamilton Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom/1 Bath
Located close to downtown Georgetown, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and Toyota.
Property Highlights:
* Remodeled and updated- includes premium wood-like plank flooring, new paint, updated kitchen
* Washer/Dryer Hookups
* Pets allowed with pet deposit
1 year lease at $800/month.
Requirements:
* Deposit of 1 months rent
* $30 application fee
* Proof of income of at least 3 times the rent
* Background checks will be performed
To apply call Carlos at 859-913-1209