Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:24 PM

719 North Hamilton Street

719 North Hamilton Street · (859) 913-1209
Location

719 North Hamilton Street, Georgetown, KY 40324

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom/1 Bath

Located close to downtown Georgetown, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and Toyota.

Property Highlights:
* Remodeled and updated- includes premium wood-like plank flooring, new paint, updated kitchen
* Washer/Dryer Hookups
* Pets allowed with pet deposit

1 year lease at $800/month.

Requirements:
* Deposit of 1 months rent
* $30 application fee
* Proof of income of at least 3 times the rent
* Background checks will be performed

To apply call Carlos at 859-913-1209

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 North Hamilton Street have any available units?
719 North Hamilton Street has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 719 North Hamilton Street currently offering any rent specials?
719 North Hamilton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 North Hamilton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 North Hamilton Street is pet friendly.
Does 719 North Hamilton Street offer parking?
No, 719 North Hamilton Street does not offer parking.
Does 719 North Hamilton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 North Hamilton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 North Hamilton Street have a pool?
No, 719 North Hamilton Street does not have a pool.
Does 719 North Hamilton Street have accessible units?
No, 719 North Hamilton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 719 North Hamilton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 North Hamilton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 North Hamilton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 North Hamilton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
