719 North Hamilton Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated

2 Bedroom/1 Bath



Located close to downtown Georgetown, with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and Toyota.



Property Highlights:

* Remodeled and updated- includes premium wood-like plank flooring, new paint, updated kitchen

* Washer/Dryer Hookups

* Pets allowed with pet deposit



1 year lease at $800/month.



Requirements:

* Deposit of 1 months rent

* $30 application fee

* Proof of income of at least 3 times the rent

* Background checks will be performed



To apply call Carlos at 859-913-1209