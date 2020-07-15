321 N Broadway.

Unique three bedroom apartment in historic home with hardwood floors. With all utilities included. Refrigerator and stove furnished and within walking distance to downtown and grocery stores. Available for immediate Occupancy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.