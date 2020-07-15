All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

321 N Broadway

321 North Broadway · (859) 296-4663
Location

321 North Broadway, Georgetown, KY 40324

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
fireplace
furnished
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unique three bedroom apartment in historic home with hardwood floors. With all utilities included. Refrigerator and stove furnished and within walking distance to downtown and grocery stores. Available for immediate Occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 321 N Broadway have any available units?
321 N Broadway has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 N Broadway have?
Some of 321 N Broadway's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
321 N Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 N Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 321 N Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 321 N Broadway offer parking?
No, 321 N Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 321 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 N Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 321 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 321 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 321 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 321 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 N Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 N Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 N Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.

