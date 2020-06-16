1101 Pawnee Trl

Amenities

Studio apartment for rent at 1101 S. Pawnee Trail in the beautiful and well established neighborhood of Indian Hills. Only 14 minutes from Toyota and 6 minutes from Georgetown College. $695 per month with electric, water and garbage included ($695 deposit). Apartment features a nice open floor plan with a living room/bedroom combination, two nice size closets, a great kitchen and a full bathroom. Rent amount is for a one year lease but short-term leases are available (ask for specific rent amount for short term lease). Max occupancy of two people. Sorry, no pets, no section 8. Must have a checking account for direct debit of rent. Must pass criminal background check. Must have rental references. Gross income must be three times the rent to qualify. Owner/agent