Georgetown, KY
1101 Pawnee Trl
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:05 PM

1101 Pawnee Trl

1101 Pawnee Trail · (859) 539-4663
Location

1101 Pawnee Trail, Georgetown, KY 40324

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$695

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Studio apartment for rent at 1101 S. Pawnee Trail in the beautiful and well established neighborhood of Indian Hills. Only 14 minutes from Toyota and 6 minutes from Georgetown College. $695 per month with electric, water and garbage included ($695 deposit). Apartment features a nice open floor plan with a living room/bedroom combination, two nice size closets, a great kitchen and a full bathroom. Rent amount is for a one year lease but short-term leases are available (ask for specific rent amount for short term lease). Max occupancy of two people. Sorry, no pets, no section 8. Must have a checking account for direct debit of rent. Must pass criminal background check. Must have rental references. Gross income must be three times the rent to qualify. Owner/agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Pawnee Trl have any available units?
1101 Pawnee Trl has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1101 Pawnee Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Pawnee Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Pawnee Trl pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Pawnee Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1101 Pawnee Trl offer parking?
No, 1101 Pawnee Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Pawnee Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Pawnee Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Pawnee Trl have a pool?
No, 1101 Pawnee Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Pawnee Trl have accessible units?
No, 1101 Pawnee Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Pawnee Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Pawnee Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Pawnee Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Pawnee Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
