Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM
Find Out More
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
411 DIECKS DRIVE
411 Diecks Drive
·
(270) 352-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
411 Diecks Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
2 Bedrooms
Unit 411 DIECKS DRIVE · Avail. now
$655
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
411 Diecks Dr. - 2 bed 1 bath
$655
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5925622)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 411 DIECKS DRIVE have any available units?
411 DIECKS DRIVE has a unit available for $655 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 411 DIECKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
411 DIECKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 DIECKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 411 DIECKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Elizabethtown
.
Does 411 DIECKS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 411 DIECKS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 411 DIECKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 DIECKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 DIECKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 411 DIECKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 411 DIECKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 411 DIECKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 411 DIECKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 DIECKS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 411 DIECKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 411 DIECKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
