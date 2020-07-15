All apartments in Elizabethtown
Elizabethtown, KY
411 DIECKS DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

411 DIECKS DRIVE

411 Diecks Drive · (270) 352-1000
Location

411 Diecks Drive, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 DIECKS DRIVE · Avail. now

$655

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
411 Diecks Dr. - 2 bed 1 bath
$655

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

