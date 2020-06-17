All apartments in Elizabethtown
Find more places like 2508 Kensington Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elizabethtown, KY
/
2508 Kensington Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2508 Kensington Way

2508 Kensington Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Elizabethtown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2508 Kensington Way, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Kensington Way have any available units?
2508 Kensington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elizabethtown, KY.
Is 2508 Kensington Way currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Kensington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Kensington Way pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Kensington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabethtown.
Does 2508 Kensington Way offer parking?
No, 2508 Kensington Way does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Kensington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Kensington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Kensington Way have a pool?
No, 2508 Kensington Way does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Kensington Way have accessible units?
No, 2508 Kensington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Kensington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Kensington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 Kensington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 Kensington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Elizabethtown 3 BedroomsElizabethtown Apartments with Balcony
Elizabethtown Apartments with ParkingElizabethtown Dog Friendly Apartments
Elizabethtown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Louisville, KYBowling Green, KYJeffersonville, INNew Albany, INClarksville, IN
Shelbyville, KYLyndon, KYRadcliff, KYSt. Matthews, KYProspect, KY
Shively, KYHillview, KYMiddletown, KYJeffersontown, KYVine Grove, KY

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellarmine UniversityUniversity of Louisville
The Southern Baptist Theological SeminarySpalding University
Western Kentucky University