Home
/
Elizabethtown, KY
/
2508 Kensington Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2508 Kensington Way
2508 Kensington Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2508 Kensington Way, Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2508 Kensington Way have any available units?
2508 Kensington Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Elizabethtown, KY
.
Is 2508 Kensington Way currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Kensington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Kensington Way pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Kensington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Elizabethtown
.
Does 2508 Kensington Way offer parking?
No, 2508 Kensington Way does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Kensington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Kensington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Kensington Way have a pool?
No, 2508 Kensington Way does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Kensington Way have accessible units?
No, 2508 Kensington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Kensington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Kensington Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 Kensington Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 Kensington Way does not have units with air conditioning.
