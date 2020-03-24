All apartments in Elizabethtown
105 North Miles Street #3 - 1

105 North Miles Street · (270) 735-1659
Location

105 North Miles Street, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
**MOVE IN READY**

1 bedroom, 1 bath triplex in Elizabethtown City District. Apartment has new carpet and paint, as well as fully furnished (to include bed, couch, fully stocked kitchen, bar stools, TV, coffee table, etc.).

$775/mo for unfurnished.

Unit is located on the second floor. The building has a nice fenced in backyard that is shared with all occupants. It is walking distance to downtown shopping and restaurants. All utilities included except electric, cable and internet.

Please call 270-735-1659 for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 have any available units?
105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 have?
Some of 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1's amenities include all utils included, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabethtown.
Does 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 offer parking?
No, 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 have a pool?
No, 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 North Miles Street #3 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
