105 North Miles Street #3 - 1

Amenities

all utils included air conditioning microwave internet access furnished carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

**MOVE IN READY**



1 bedroom, 1 bath triplex in Elizabethtown City District. Apartment has new carpet and paint, as well as fully furnished (to include bed, couch, fully stocked kitchen, bar stools, TV, coffee table, etc.).



$775/mo for unfurnished.



Unit is located on the second floor. The building has a nice fenced in backyard that is shared with all occupants. It is walking distance to downtown shopping and restaurants. All utilities included except electric, cable and internet.



Please call 270-735-1659 for a showing.