How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1102 La Fontenay Ct

1102 La Fontenay Court · (502) 693-0499
Location

1102 La Fontenay Court, Douglass Hills, KY 40223

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Stylish 1st floor condo! INCLUDED IN RENT: GAS, water, sewer, trash pickup, all exterior maintenance, snow removal, pool, tennis cts, fitness center and master insurance. The spacious great room flows into the formal dining. Bright and cheerful eat in kitchen with tiled floor and appliances. Elegant Master Suite with large walk in closet and a full bath. Spacious 2nd br within steps to the 2nd full bath. Relax with your morning coffee on the fully fenced patio. WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. Storage Room. Secure building with intercom system. Enjoy summer fun around the community pool and tennis courts. Plenty of parking. Great location conveniently located near grocery, restaurants, malls, bus stop and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 La Fontenay Ct have any available units?
1102 La Fontenay Ct has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1102 La Fontenay Ct have?
Some of 1102 La Fontenay Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 La Fontenay Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1102 La Fontenay Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 La Fontenay Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1102 La Fontenay Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglass Hills.
Does 1102 La Fontenay Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1102 La Fontenay Ct offers parking.
Does 1102 La Fontenay Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 La Fontenay Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 La Fontenay Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1102 La Fontenay Ct has a pool.
Does 1102 La Fontenay Ct have accessible units?
No, 1102 La Fontenay Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 La Fontenay Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 La Fontenay Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 La Fontenay Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 La Fontenay Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
