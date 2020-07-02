1102 La Fontenay Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool tennis court

Stylish 1st floor condo! INCLUDED IN RENT: GAS, water, sewer, trash pickup, all exterior maintenance, snow removal, pool, tennis cts, fitness center and master insurance. The spacious great room flows into the formal dining. Bright and cheerful eat in kitchen with tiled floor and appliances. Elegant Master Suite with large walk in closet and a full bath. Spacious 2nd br within steps to the 2nd full bath. Relax with your morning coffee on the fully fenced patio. WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. Storage Room. Secure building with intercom system. Enjoy summer fun around the community pool and tennis courts. Plenty of parking. Great location conveniently located near grocery, restaurants, malls, bus stop and more!