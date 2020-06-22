Absolutely Stunning 3rd Level Condo overlooking woods*Private Rear Unit with possible 3 BR (Study can be 3rd BR)*Vaulted Ceilings*42" Cabinetry w/Granite Countertops + Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Glass Tile Backsplash*Private Laundry Room in Condo can accomodate Full Size W & D*Master BR w/Private Bath*Guest Room has access to Separate Private Bath*BONUS ~ Large Screen TV in LR included*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 613 Ivy Ridge Drive have any available units?
613 Ivy Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cold Spring, KY.
What amenities does 613 Ivy Ridge Drive have?
Some of 613 Ivy Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Ivy Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 Ivy Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.