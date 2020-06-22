All apartments in Cold Spring
613 Ivy Ridge Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

613 Ivy Ridge Drive

613 Ivy Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

613 Ivy Ridge Drive, Cold Spring, KY 41076

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Absolutely Stunning 3rd Level Condo overlooking woods*Private Rear Unit with possible 3 BR (Study can be 3rd BR)*Vaulted Ceilings*42" Cabinetry w/Granite Countertops + Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Glass Tile Backsplash*Private Laundry Room in Condo can accomodate Full Size W & D*Master BR w/Private Bath*Guest Room has access to Separate Private Bath*BONUS ~ Large Screen TV in LR included*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Ivy Ridge Drive have any available units?
613 Ivy Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cold Spring, KY.
What amenities does 613 Ivy Ridge Drive have?
Some of 613 Ivy Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Ivy Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
613 Ivy Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Ivy Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 613 Ivy Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cold Spring.
Does 613 Ivy Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 613 Ivy Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 613 Ivy Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Ivy Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Ivy Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 613 Ivy Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 613 Ivy Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 613 Ivy Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Ivy Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Ivy Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Ivy Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Ivy Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
