Calloway County, KY
1904-C Sherrie Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM

1904-C Sherrie Lane

1904 Sherri Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Sherri Ln, Calloway County, KY 42071

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
This rental is located one minute from Calloway County Middle and High school and three minutes from MSU campus. Two bedroom, one bathroom unit. This unit is located on the second story. Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, cable and internet. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. All appliances are included in the rental. Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet deposit and a monthly pet rent.

Security deposit required. For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N. 6th St., Murray KY, Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

