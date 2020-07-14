1904-C Sherrie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

This rental is located one minute from Calloway County Middle and High school and three minutes from MSU campus. Two bedroom, one bathroom unit. This unit is located on the second story. Rent includes water, sewer, gas, trash, cable and internet. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC. All appliances are included in the rental. Pets allowed with a non-refundable pet deposit and a monthly pet rent.



Security deposit required. For a viewing of the apartment, please come by our office at 105 N. 6th St., Murray KY, Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm