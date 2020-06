Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly renovated. Laundry facilities available (pay when used). Appliances you see when you got by the apartment is whats included. Tenant pays BGMU for electric and water. The apartment covers the trash. Small dogs allowed with a $250 non refundable pet deposit and a $25/ month pet premium. Renters insurance not required. $99 move in special!!