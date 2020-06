Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a split bedroom floor plan, recently painted, new floors being installed. Nice sized backyard and storage shed, close to WKU Campus in an older residential west side location. $40. app fee per adult, rent $875 a month, deposit $875. 1 yr minimum lease. Prefer no pets, but will be considered with a $300-$500 pet deposit depending on the size and breed. Plus a small increase in monthly rent. Vouchers may be considered.