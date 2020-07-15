Rent Calculator
134 Cemetery Hollow Rd
134 Cemetery Hollow Rd
134 Cemetery Hollow Rd, Bell County, KY 40965
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hot tub
some paid utils
range
oven
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
hot tub
Secluded 3 bedroom 2 bath home. - Property Id: 303756
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303756
Property Id 303756
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5871424)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd have any available units?
134 Cemetery Hollow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Bell County, KY
.
What amenities does 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd have?
Some of 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and hot tub.
Amenities section
.
Is 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
134 Cemetery Hollow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd pet-friendly?
No, 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Bell County
.
Does 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd offer parking?
No, 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd does not offer parking.
Does 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd have a pool?
No, 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd have accessible units?
No, 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Cemetery Hollow Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
