Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:46 AM

Villas of Waterford

8510 E 29th St N · (316) 333-6256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8510 E 29th St N, Wichita, KS 67226

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2102 · Avail. Jul 27

$914

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0324 · Avail. Aug 25

$869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1612 · Avail. Sep 3

$869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1124 · Avail. Sep 3

$869

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas of Waterford.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
accessible
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
The Villas of Waterford was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant one and two bedroom apartment homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. Our units offer amenities such as fireplaces in select units, ceilings fans and appliances in your kitchen. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality. With our central Wichita location, you are just minutes from fine dining, shopping and recreation such as the Bradley Fair Shopping Center, Towne East Mall, Starbucks, All Star Adventures, Great Plains Nature Center and so much more.. With features such as a clubhouse and a swimming pool and limited access gates, you'll be living the good life at The Villas of Waterford. And remember, we are pet-friendly! Call for details today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $25 per pet/month.
restrictions: Maximum Weight of 80 lbs. Breed Restrictions Apply. Fee is Half the Cost of Your First Month's Rent (Non-Refundable).
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas of Waterford have any available units?
Villas of Waterford has 9 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does Villas of Waterford have?
Some of Villas of Waterford's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas of Waterford currently offering any rent specials?
Villas of Waterford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas of Waterford pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas of Waterford is pet friendly.
Does Villas of Waterford offer parking?
Yes, Villas of Waterford offers parking.
Does Villas of Waterford have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas of Waterford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas of Waterford have a pool?
Yes, Villas of Waterford has a pool.
Does Villas of Waterford have accessible units?
Yes, Villas of Waterford has accessible units.
Does Villas of Waterford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas of Waterford has units with dishwashers.
