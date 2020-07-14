Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest parking internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving

Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe., Portofino offers One to Two Bedroom apartments ranging in size from 789 to 1176 sq. ft. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.