All apartments in Wichita
Find more places like Portofino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wichita, KS
/
Portofino
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Portofino

Open Now until 5:30pm
12526 E Central Ave · (316) 530-8858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wichita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12526 E Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1917 · Avail. Aug 12

$824

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1127 · Avail. Aug 10

$934

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1018 · Avail. Aug 10

$934

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 1521 · Avail. Aug 10

$954

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Portofino.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
Portofino is located at 12526 East Central, Wichita, KS and is managed by Case and Associates Properties, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe., Portofino offers One to Two Bedroom apartments ranging in size from 789 to 1176 sq. ft. For more details, contact our office and well get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per lease holder, $25 per occupant
Deposit: Deposits range from $225 - 325 depending on the floor plan
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 1/2 of Monthly Rent (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Maximum weight of 80 lbs. Breed restrictions apply. Please contact us directly with questions.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open parking with the option of renting a detached garage for $100 extra per month. Dimensions are 13 ft x 22 ft.
Storage Details: Additional outside storage closets in standard 2 bedroom floor plans only

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Portofino have any available units?
Portofino has 4 units available starting at $824 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does Portofino have?
Some of Portofino's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Portofino currently offering any rent specials?
Portofino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Portofino pet-friendly?
Yes, Portofino is pet friendly.
Does Portofino offer parking?
Yes, Portofino offers parking.
Does Portofino have units with washers and dryers?
No, Portofino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Portofino have a pool?
Yes, Portofino has a pool.
Does Portofino have accessible units?
Yes, Portofino has accessible units.
Does Portofino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Portofino has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Portofino?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highland Square
1322 N Woodlawn St
Wichita, KS 67208
Sundance Apartments
1945 N Rock Rd
Wichita, KS 67206
Cottages at Crestview
110 N 127th St E Bldg 700
Wichita, KS 67206
Cross Creek
7750 E 32nd St N
Wichita, KS 67226
Twin Lakes Apartments
1915 N Porter Ave
Wichita, KS 67203
Pinnacle Apartments
429 West Central Avenue
Wichita, KS 67203
Maple Gardens Village
10200 W Maple St
Wichita, KS 67209
Inwood Crossings
3540 N Inwood St
Wichita, KS 67226

Similar Pages

Wichita 1 BedroomsWichita 2 Bedrooms
Wichita Apartments with GymWichita Apartments with Parking
Wichita Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ponca City, OKHaysville, KSValley Center, KSMaize, KS
Newton, KSHalstead, KSDerby, KS
El Dorado, KSAndover, KSHutchinson, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Wichita State University
Friends University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity