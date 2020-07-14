All apartments in Wichita
Crown Chase
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:48 AM

Crown Chase

1010 N Ridge Rd · (316) 669-4528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 N Ridge Rd, Wichita, KS 67212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1302 · Avail. Aug 5

$704

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 0108 · Avail. Jul 23

$744

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1611 · Avail. Aug 13

$819

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crown Chase.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Attention Resident(s)We will be closed on Monday, May 30, 2016 in observance of Memorial Day. If you have a maintenance emergency, contact our on call staff. Also, there will be parking lot construction on Wednesday, June 1 and Thursday June 2. If you have any questions feel free to contact the office. Have a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend! Crown Chase Staff.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $275
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: 80 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Spaces per unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crown Chase have any available units?
Crown Chase has 3 units available starting at $704 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Wichita, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wichita Rent Report.
What amenities does Crown Chase have?
Some of Crown Chase's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crown Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Crown Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crown Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Crown Chase is pet friendly.
Does Crown Chase offer parking?
Yes, Crown Chase offers parking.
Does Crown Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, Crown Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Crown Chase have a pool?
Yes, Crown Chase has a pool.
Does Crown Chase have accessible units?
No, Crown Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Crown Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crown Chase has units with dishwashers.
